Happy Birthday Jugal Hansraj: From Masoom To Kahaani, 5 Movies By The Actor You Wouldn’t Want To Miss

Jugal Hansraj is a well-known face among Indian audiences, having worked in the film industry from 1983 to 2019. He began as a young artist and has captivated audiences for the last 45 years with films such as Mohabbatein and Darna Mana Hai, among others. He has also written a children’s book, which has received praise and endorsement from a number of prominent Bollywood figures.

On his birthday today, here are some of his movies from the actor where we couldn’t help but notice how marvellous he performed.

MOHOBBATEIN (2000)

Advertisement

Mohobbatein was a superhit movie of its time with the fresh faces and storyline. Jugal played the character of Sameer, a college student who also works as a part-time waiter at a local café. He is in love with his friend, Kim Sharma, who is a popular and beautiful and liked by many. Among many love stories from this film, this one is the most relatable one if you have ever had a crush on your friend.

MASOOM (1983)

Advertisement

Jugal stepped into the world of cinema as a child artists for the movie, which also marked the directorial debut of Shekhar Kapur. With a star cast of some of the most talented actors, the movie was an adaptation of the 1980 novel Man, Woman and Child by Erich Segal. Jugal played the role of Naseeruddin Shah’s illegitimate child, Rahul. The movie revolves around his journey and how he is accepted by his father’s family.

KARMA (1986)

Advertisement

Another movie by Jugal as a child artist is 1986’s hit Karma, with Dilip Kumar as the lead protagonist. He has played the role of Dada Thakur’s youngest kid, as a child performer.

SALAAM NAMASTE (2005)

The Indian rom-com, with Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles, had Jugal in one of the supporting roles. He played the character of Jignesh Pandya, a friend of Priety’s character Ambar. He has a tiny role in the movie, where Saif mistakes him as Ambar’s love interest.

KAHAANI 2 (2016)

Sujoy Ghosh’s 2016 Indian Hindi-language thriller film Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh has Jugal playing one of the supporting parts. He plays the role of Minnie (played by Tunisha Sharma)’s uncle, who sexually abuses her.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here