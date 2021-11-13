Happy Birthday Juhi Chawla: Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar, A List of Her Famous Co-stars

Actress Juhi Chawla has always made head turns, be with her on-screen charm or her bubbly personality off the screen. With almost a hundred films to her name, Juhi lives rent-free in our hearts. The actress is celebrating her birthday today, November 13. The 1984 Miss India turns 53 this year, without looking a day older. Throughout her acting career, she received many awards and accolades. For her birthday, the actor-turned-activist has also urged her fans to plant trees as part of the Calling Cauvery project. Here's cherishing her acting career with three of her most famous co-workers.

>Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla co-starred in a number of films. The journey started with Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman. Shah Rukh plays the titular role in this film. This romantic comedy shows the trajectory of Raju from a dreamer to a reputed job holder to a man in despair. After this film, he worked with Juhi on films like Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Darr, Yes Boss, Duplicate and many more followed.

>Aamir Khan

Juhi Chawla and Aamir Khan rose to overnight fame after their debut film, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. In this film, Juhi played the lead role who falls in love with a man from a rival family. The lovers decide to finally unite in death. After this film's roaring success, we saw a slew of box office hits that still ring in our ears. Films like Hum Hai Rahi Pyar Ke, Ishq, Love Love Love and Tum Mere Ho are still cherished.

>Rishi Kapoor

Juhi Chawla co-starred with late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor in the action-comedy Bol Radha Bol in 1992. This film was directed by David Dhawan. Four years later, Juhi and Rishi teamed up to shoot for Daraar, which also starred Arbaaz Khan.

>Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar and Juhi Chawla gave us a power-packed performance in the 1997 film Mr. & Mrs. Khiladi. Later, the two also featured in Ek Rishtaa: The Bond of Love. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Karisma Kapoor and Rakhi Gulzar among others.

>Amitabh Bachchan

Ek Rishtaa: The Bond of Love isn't the only film where Juhi Chawla shared the screen with veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. The two were seen together in the 2008 comedy-drama Bhoothnath. In this film, Big B played the role of a tormented ghost while Juhi portrayed the character of a mother whose child befriends the ghost.

