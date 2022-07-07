Happy Birthday Kailash Kher: Soulful Songs by the Versatile Singer

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KAILASH KHER: Kailash Kher is among those singers who touch your soul with their mesmerising music and deeply soothing, melodious voice. After making his debut in Bollywood, Kher made a name for himself by delivering the song Allah Ke Bande Hasde from the 2003 film Waisa Bhi Hota Hai–II. The much-loved singer has given his delightful voice to more than 500 songs in 20 languages. Today, as the iconic singer celebrates his birthday, let’s take a look at the soulful collection of his best songs:

Teri Deewani

It is impossible to talk about Kailash Kher and not mention this masterpiece. This song is truly a work of art. Released in 2006, the song was a part of a musical album called Kailasa. You can realise its popularity with the fact that it has more than 100 million views on YouTube and over 1 million likes, which continues to increase.

Yun Hi Chala Chal Rahi

Featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Makrand Deshpande, Yun Hi Chala Chal Rahi from the film Swades became a perfect journey song since its release. Kher created this song along with Udit Narayan and Hariharan.

Saiyyan

This soothing evergreen song still holds a special place in the hearts of many. Belonging to Kher’s album Jhoomo Re, Saiyyan was an instant hit among the audiences.

Jay – Jaykara

Featuring superstar Prabhas, Jay Jaykara is a much-loved spiritual song from blockbuster Baahubali 2 - The Conclusion. Released in 2017, the song was written by Manoj Muntashir and composed by MM Kareem.

Bam Lahiri

This is another song from the album Jhoomo Re which is considered one of the hits given by Kher. The song was released in 2007 but was later used in the 2011 film Shor In The City.

