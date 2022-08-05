Happy Birthday Kajol: Latest and Upcoming Projects of the Legendary Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KAJOL: Kajol, who first appeared on the big screen with the 1992 flick Bekhudi, celebrated 30 years in the film industry last month. In her 3 decade-long career, the actress has delivered several powerful performances in blockbusters like Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and many others. Apart from her strong screen presence, Kajol has captivated audiences with her cuteness and charm.

Advertisement

As she turns 48 today, here are the latest movies of Kajol you can watch on the day.

Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior

It was a super hit film in which Kajol co-starred with her husband Ajay Devgan, who portrayed the lead character Tanhaji. The actress was seen playing Savitribai Malusare, Tanhaji’s wife. The Om Raut directorial also featured Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist. Helicopter Eela

In this 2018 film written by Mitesh Shah and Anand Gandhi Kajol essayed the lead role of Eela Raiturkar. Her character was of an aspiring singer who quits her career after her husband abandons her with a child. However, when his son grows up, he encourages her to pursue the dream of becoming a singer. VIP-2 Lalkar

The 2017 film VIP-2 Lalkar starred Kajol in the role of Vasundhara Parameswaran, a powerful and arrogant owner of a construction company. Directed by Soundarya Rajinikanth Vishagan, the film also featured Dhanush in a pivotal role. Dilwale

Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale was packed with a powerful star cast that featured the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan along with Kajol. The rom-com flick will make you laugh at many points.

Kajol’s upcoming projects

Kajol will next be seen in Salaam Venky, a film by Revathi. She reportedly will also be making a cameo appearance in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The actress will also be making her web series debut with an upcoming project produced by Banijay Asia of the Banijay Group. The creators are planning to complete the project and release it in 2023 on Disney+Hotstar. Kajol had previously made her digital debut with the Netflix film Tribhanga which starred Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar as well.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here