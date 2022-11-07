Happy Birthday Kamal Haasan: Best Performances of the Acting Legend

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KAMAL HAASAN: You can be versatile but can you ever be as multitalented as Kamal Haasan. Actor, director, screenwriter, choreographer, producer, playback singer, and lyricist, there is very little that the Tamil superstar cannot do. Born on November 7, the 67 years old thespian, with over 200 films, is one of the best actors in the country.

On his birthday today, we scan through some of his best films to list out the most brilliant performances by the legend.

Nayakan (1988)

Directed by Mani Ratnam, Nayakan is an epic crime drama where Haasan shows the evolution of an ordinary man to a fierce Don through his seamless transition into the role of both young and old Velu. The film is inspired by Marlon Brando’s Godfather. Haasan is a huge fan of Brando, and also does a voice imitating the actor’s dialogues from the Godfather. The actor won a National award for the film.

Pushpak Vimana (1987)

This dark comedy went with a huge experiment of making a silent film, and it was a memorable performance from the always dependable actor.

Moondram Pirai (1982)

The disturbing climax of the film shocked the audiences and Haasan’s performance earned him his first National Award. Balu Mahendra also made a Hindi remake to this Kamal Haasan-Sridevi film by the name of Sadma with the same star cast.

Hey Ram (2000)

Stars get complacent and rarely experiment with the image they build but Haasan is a unique gem who has attempted to use his stardom to present audiences with meaningful cinema. Haasan dons the director’s hat for this period film with Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination in the backdrop. The film tries to show the audience the communal poison the country was inflicted with at the time of partition.

Dashavataram (2008)

Just like the many roles he plays in his life, in this film Haasan plays 10 characters each way different from the other.

