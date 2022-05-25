Happy Birthday Karan Johar: 5 Award-winning Movies Directed by the Filmmaker

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KARAN JOHAR: Karan Johar is one of the most renowned filmmakers in Bollywood. He is known for exploring different plots and intriguing storylines in his films. Karan has given some of the best family dramas of the 90s, which still hold a special place in the history of Hindi cinema.

Be it love, friendship, break-up, or family, Karan has given us all the masala ever since he ventured into filmmaking. He made his first film as a director in 1998 with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and the rest is history. On his birthday today, let’s read about the award-winning films directed by him.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

The film, which marked the debut of KJo as a director, was a massive hit. The evergreen film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Kajol in the lead roles with an extended cameo of Salman Khan. The film still holds a special place in the hearts of the audience. It also received numerous awards.

At the 46th National Awards, the film bagged the title of ‘Best Film for Providing Wholesome Entertainment.’ Apart from this, it also received eight Filmfare Awards, including Best Film, Best Actor, Best Director, Best Actress, and Best Screenplay, among others.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

The magical ‘K’ spell of Karan worked for most of his films and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was one of them. The 2001 film directed by Karan and bankrolled by Dharam Productions is a power-packed family drama that took us on a roller coaster ride of emotions.

The film got 14 nominations at the 47th Filmfare Awards and won five out of these. Among them were Best Actress and Best Scene Of The Year awards.

My Name Is Khan

The film left us all teary-eyed with Shah Rukh Khan’s amazing acting and unique storyline. The 2010 film was one of the best directorial of Karan’s career and received a tremendous response from every corner.

For the film, Karan got Filmfare Award for Best Director. Shah Rukh and Kajol too bagged the Best Actor and Actress awards at the same event.

Student Of The Year

The debut film of the trio - Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra - was a major hit. Karan introduced them to the world of acting and then, they found their own places with the help of their mentor.

Varun and Sidharth won Best Male Debut award at Stardust Awards for their performances in the film.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma-starrer explored different horizons of love. The film did well at the box office and also featured Pakistani actor Fawad Khan in a cameo role.

The songs of the film are still people’s favourites and playback singer Arijit Singh bagged the Filmfare award for Best Singer for the film. Pritam Chakraborty also got the award at the ceremony for Best Music Director.

