Happy Birthday Karan Johar: Watch Best Songs from the Filmmaker’s Movies

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KARAN JOHAR: Karan Johar is a name that needs no introduction. The popular filmmaker has introduced some of the best actors to the film industry who have proven that Karan has got some eye. Not just this, he introduced the new landscape of love with his films and taught all the 90’s kids that, “Pyar, Dosti hai", love is friendship.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar Hires Celebrity Chef Who Cooked For Barack Obama, Manmohan Singh For 50th Birthday Bash

Karan’s films are not only popular for their classic stories and star-studded cast but also for their unforgettable songs. Every Karan Johar film has an amazing playlist with a song for every mood. As Karan turns 50 today, let’s take a moment and once again live our Bollywood moment with some of the best songs from his films.

Advertisement

Koi Mil Gaya (Kuch Kuch Hota Hai)

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was Karan’s directorial debut. Every song in this film is a feeling. Koi Mil Gaya is one such song that takes us back to our college days and makes us remember the fun we used to have during that time. The song is penned by Sameer Anjaan and composed by Jatin Lalit. Kavita Krishnamurthy, Udit Narayan, and Alka Yagnik have given their melodious voice to Rani Mukherjee, Shah Rukh, and Kajol.

Suraj Hua Maddham (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham)

Advertisement

This song that features Shah Rukh and Kajol in a romantic avatar takes us on a love ride with its magical lyrics penned by Anil Pandey. The soulful song set against the backdrop of the imposing pyramids is a perfect song to dedicate to your loved one. The song is sung by the immensely talented Sonu Nigam and Alka Yagnik and is composed by Sandesh Shandilya.

Advertisement

Iktara (Wake up Sid)

Advertisement

Wake Up Sid is a film that talked about the story of every teenager building a career after college. While the film had many amazing numbers, the song, Iktara, which explores love and the unique feeling is definitely one of the best songs from the film. Picturised on Konkana Sen Sharma sung by Kavita Seth, the song takes you to a different world.

Pretty Woman (Kal Ho Na Ho)

Karan’s films always have a way to give us dance numbers which are fresh even after years. Kal Ho Na Ho’s Pretty Woman is a perfect sangeet song, which takes us on a nostalgic ride every time someone plays it.

Radha (Student of the Year)

Student of the Year is one of the best films in Karan’s career. The film introduced three newcomers Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, and Varun Dhawan to the industry. Alia still knows every step of the popular song Radha by heart and we all do too. To relive the moment, Karan and Alia even danced to the popular song during Alia-Ranbir’s wedding festivities.

The Breakup Song (Ae Dil Hai Muskil)

While we all have got emotional heartbreak songs for decades, Karan gave us a way to enjoy them. The song that features Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor from the film, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, was a smash hit. The number ultimately became the breakup anthem of the nation as soon as it was released. This song is written by Amitabh Bhattacharya with Pritam’s composition. The vocals are given by Arijit Singh, Badshah, Jonita Gandhi, and Nakash Aziz.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.