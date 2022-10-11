Happy Birthday, Karan Kundrra: A Look At Actor's Career and Love Life

Karan Kundra, a well-known name in the TV world, is celebrating his birthday today. The actor turned 38 this year. He has made his own identity by working in TV and films. Karan, who has always believed in doing different characters, is now making headlines for his love life these days. During the last season of Bigg Boss, Karan and Tejasswi Prakash met, and their friendship started. Now, there are frequent speculations about the power couple’s marriage all over social media.

Karan and Tejasswi’s closeness grew during the show Bigg Boss. Viewers see them as a couple now. The love story of these two also increased the TRP of the season. After coming out of the show, their relationship got stronger. The two are often spotted together.

Tejasswi recently went on a dinner date with his family before Karan’s birthday. Since then, it is being speculated that Karan wants his family to understand Tejasswi better. While Tejasswi also wants to meet all the special and important people in Karan’s life before marriage.

At present, Karan and Tejasswi do not want to comment on anything regarding their marriage. When Karan was asked in a recent interview about putting a seal on this relationship, he said that this is a personal matter for both of them. As soon as they both feel that this relationship should be given a new identity, they will immediately disclose it to everyone.

On the work front, Kundrra is currently focusing on his career. He is doing all kinds of projects like TV shows, movies, anchoring, and albums. Talks are going on on many shows about Karan and Tejasswi, but neither has given the green signal to any show yet. On the other hand, reports are also coming that Tejasswi Prakash has made special preparations for Karan’s birthday.

