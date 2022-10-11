Happy Birthday Karan Kundrra: Roadies X2 to Big Boss 15, TV Shows the Actor Was Part Of

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KARAN KUNDRRA: Karan Kundrra is amongst the most popular and loved actors on Television. He stepped into the world of showbiz in 2008 with the lead role of Arjun Punj in Kitani Mohabbat Hai. Following that he went on to spread his charm with the portrayal of Veeru in ‘Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai’.

In 2010, he participated in the dance reality show, Zara Nachke Dikha on Star Plus. The actor has also played a major part in different reality shows like love school and roadies. On this special occasion of the actor, let’s take a look back at his journey.

Kitani Mohabbat Hai

Kundra played the role of a billionaire businessman’s son. Kritika Kamra’s Aarohi was seen as his love interest. The audience enjoyed their chemistry on the show.

Yeh Kahan Aagaye hum

The main characters were played by Karan Kundra and Saanvi Talwar. The show embodies the aroma of true love, family, friendship, and all of life’s emotions.

Roadies X2

Roadies X2 is a reality show that aired on MTV channel in 2015. This season’s gang leaders were Esha Deol, Rannvijay Singh, Vijender Singh, and Karan Kundrra. It is a show that puts a person’s strengths and abilities to the test in harsh conditions. This show is about adventures, travel drama, and many other things.

Love School

It is an Indian youth-oriented reality show that launched on MTV India in 2015. Upen Patel and Karishma Tanna hosted the first season, and Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar hosted the subsequent seasons. The show focuses on fixing the relationships of real life-couples.

Big Boss 15

Karan came as a participant in the biggest Indian reality show, Big Boss hosted by superstar Salman Khan. He did great on the show and secured a place in the race to the top three however, he couldn’t win the title.

The actor was most recently seen hosting the first season of Dance Deewane Junior, which was judged by Neetu Singh, Nora Fatehi, and Marzi Pestonji.

