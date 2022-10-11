Happy Birthday Karan Kundrra: Times Bigg Boss 15 Contestant Spoke About Ladylove Tejasswi Prakash

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KARAN KUNDRRA: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are perhaps one of the most popular couples in town. The happy couple fell in love during their time at the Bigg Boss show and later, made their relationship Instagram official. Karan, who turns 38 today, on October 11, leaves no stone unturned to profess his love and appreciation for Tejasswi. As the actor celebrated his birthday with his lady-love, here’s a look at some of the many times Karan spoke about Tejasswi, with a whole lot of love.

“Trust me she bullied me into it!"

Advertisement

In an Instagram post, Karan and Tejasswi appear in trendy outfits together and look absolutely content with each other’s company. While Karan sported a dapper purple brocade jacket, the Naagin 6 actress chose a yellow crop top and purple flared jeans with frills at the hemline. Karan captioned the photo and wrote: “trust me she bullied me into it! The third picture is not me posing but fearing for my life!", replete with winking and laughing emojis. Take a look here.

“Home"

Advertisement

In yet another adorable post, the actor shared a Reels with Tejasswi and insinuated that the latter is her home. The video was set against the backdrop of the calming sea and the whole gesture was as romantic as they come. Take a look here.

“Happy birthday princess!"

Previously in June, when Tejasswi celebrated her birthday, Karan took to his Instagram handle and shared adorable pictures with his beau and wished her with a short but incredibly sweet message. He took to Instagram to post a picture of the actress and wrote: “Happy birthday princess!" Incidentally, the duo left Mumbai for Tejasswi’s birthday celebrations to spend some time alone away from the city.

In yet another instance, Karan took to his Instagram stories to show a round, hand-held mirror that comprised a picture of him and Tejasswi. The table in front of him could be spotted strewn with a bunch of gifts from their fans. He shared the story with the caption: “@tejasswiprakash there’s no concept of space anymore."

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here