Happy Birthday, Karan Patel: Actor's Top TV Shows, Movies To Binge-Watch

Karan Patel has set a benchmark in the Television industry with his versatile roles and exceptional acting prowess. He made his debut with the TV serial Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki in 2003. The actor gained immense attention and popularity after his popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein opposite Divyanka Tripathi. He also garnered immense praise and appreciation for Robbie Sabarwal, a leading player in the daily soap Kasturi on Star Plus.

The actor has also worked in Kasam Se, Kesar, Kavyanjali, and Karam Apna Apna. Karan entered the film industry with his 2010 film the City of Gold. His other films include Shootout at Wadala, Phamous, and Raktanchal 2. On the occasion of his 39th birthday, here’s taking a look at his popular serials and films.

1. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein:

Directed by Ranjan Kumar Singh, Neeraj Baliyan, and Abhishek Kumar R Pal, the romantic drama TV series features Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi as the main lead. The show revolves around divorce, infertility, remarriage, and mature love and also deals with societal issues. The other cast of the show entails Anita Hassanandani Reddy, Aditi Bhatia, Abhishek Verma, Abhishek Malik, Krishna Mukherjee, and more. This soap became the turning point of the actor’s career.

2. Kasturi:

Directed by Mujammil Desai, and produced by Balaji Telefilms, the show features Shubhangi Atre and Karan Patel in the lead roles. The storyline of the show revolves around Kasturi Chawla, a young woman from a middle-class family who works for Robbie Sabharwal - a spoilt, arrogant, yet immensely popular rockstar. The other cast includes Jatin Shah, Naman Shaw, Prabhat Bhattacharya, and Madhurima Tuli amongst others.

3. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2:

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is a sequel to Kasautii Zindagii Kay premiered in 2001. The show stars Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan in a positive light. Karan Patel plays a negative role in the popular television show. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 narrates the story of two individuals who fell in love with each other. However, destiny has some other plans for them. The fans loved him in the role of Mr Bajaj.

4. Raktanchal 2:

Raktanchal 2 is a nine-episode web series featuring Nikitin Dheer, Kranti Prakash Jha, Mahie Gill, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Soundarya Sharma in pivotal roles. Popular actor Karan Patel has also played an important character in the series. The film was directed by Ritam Srivastav and produced under the banner of Pinaka Studios.

5. City Of Gold:

City of Gold is a 2010 Indian political thriller film. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film stars Karan Patel, Ankush Choudhary, Siddharth Jadhav, Sachin Khedekar, and Sameer Dhamadhikari in pivotal roles. Written by Mahesh Manjrekar and Jayant Pawar and produced by Arun Rangachari, the film received huge appreciation from the audiences.

