Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor: Malaika Arora To Alia Bhatt, Celebs Send Love To Bae-bo Of Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan turns a year older today, September 21. The actress has made her niche in Bollywood with her impeccable acting chops. She made her debut with Refugee in 2000 and has given the industry memorable movies including, Chameli, We Are Family, Dev and Heroine among others. From family to friends, everyone is pouring birthday wishes to the Good Newwz actress on social media platforms.

Malaika Arora added a picture with the Jab We Met actress on her Instagram story. In the photo, Kareena can be seen standing in front of a candlestick glowing as she always does. “Happy birthday my darling bebo, another year, another candle n a lifetime of memories Kareena Kapoor Khan," Malaika embedded the text in her story.

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor also shared a photo from their shoot where Kareena can be seen taking a selfie with the JugJugg Jeeyo actress. The text on the Instagram story read: “Happy Birthday beautiful inside out (sic)."

BFF Amrita Arora penned a birthday post to wish Kareena. She shared a candid picture and wrote, “Happy happy birthday my eternal pouter! Love you so much."

Kunal Kemmu also wished the actress. He added a collage photo of them hugging and smiling. The caption of the Instagram story read: “Wishing the happiest birthday to the coolest most fun superstar sister-in-law. Kareena Kapoor Khan we love you bebo."

Sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan shared a set of stories on her handle. The first slide shows Kareena struggling with the golden metallic foil curtains and the following story shows her in a stunning Kaftan looking beautiful. Soha wished the Udta Punjab actress, “Happy Birthday."

Ace designer Masaba Gupta posted a sizzling snap of Kareena in a Polaroid frame and said, “Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan forever a source of inspiration."

Look what sister Karisma posted for Bebo.

Even Saba Pataudi joined the list to wish her sister-in-law Kareena and wrote, “Wishing you the best of everything! Shine on always. Love you."

Kareena’s close friend and fashion designer Manish Malhotra posted a picture of her when she turned into a muse for one of his collections.

Ananya Panday shared a set of snaps to wish the Laal Singh Chaddha actress and called her forever inspiration. “Forever inspiration and favouritest in every way! Happy Birthday Bae-bo! The best ever (sic)."

Alia Bhatt also shared an unseen snippet from her wedding festivities with Kareena to wish her. She also called her sister-in-law her ‘eternal favourite superstar.’

Here’s wishing Kareena Kapoor Khan a very Happy Birthday.

