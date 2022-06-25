Karisma Kapoor Turns 48: Watch Dancing Queen's Top Songs That Will Set Your Screen On Fire

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KARISMA KAPOOR: Karisma Kapoor turns 48 this year. Karisma aka Lolo was a bonafide superstar whose songs and dance numbers would drive fans crazy. The vivacious actress used to be the reigning queen of Hindi cinema until she went on a hiatus. Having started her career at 17, the svelte star delivered blockbusters like Anari, Coolie No.1, Biwi No.1, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Andaaz Apna Apna, Raja Hindustani, Fiza, Zubeidaa, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, and many more.

The Bollywood diva featured in most of the memorable and chartbuster songs that the 90s churned out. Let’s take a trip down musical memory lane to celebrate the star’s birthday. Here are her top 6 songs that the nation grooved to:

Le Gayi

This is one of the most popular tracks from Yash Chopra’s Dil Toh Pagal Hai, which took the nation by storm. Asha Bhonsle’s enchanting voice combined with Karisma’s mesmerising expressions and dance movements created a huge sensation across the country. The catchy tune with Anand Bakshi’s lyrics almost became a national favourite, being played at every party, wedding band.

Sona Kitna Sona Hai

It’s an evergreen favourite song from the romcom Hero no.1. Govinda-Karisma’s chemistry upped the oomph factor of the song. Audiences looked forward to this popular screen pair’s songs owing to the series of superhit songs the ‘jodi’ delivered.

What is your Mobile Number

The catchy beat, rhythmic, lyrical tune of this track was from Haseena Maan Jayegi starring Govinda-Karisma pair. The pair lip-synced to this song sung by Alka Yagnik and Sonu Nigam. Rumour has it that Govinda’s actual phone number was used in the song.

Yaara O Yaara

There’s hardly any kid of the 90s era that did not try to shake a leg to this track from Jeet starring Karisma-Sunny Deol. Sung by Alka Yagnik and Vinod Rathod, it was the most played song at that time.

Jungle Hai Aadhi Raat Hai

From Biwi No.1, this wonderful track had become a raging hit back in the 90s. The Salman-Karisma pair sizzled the silver screen with this song.

Tan Tana Tan Tan Taara

This chartbuster song from Judwaa once again saw Salman and Karisma romance. It was a peppy, upbeat, catchy song composed by Anu Malik, with street smart lyrics.

