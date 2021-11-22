Happy Birthday Kartik Aaryan: His 5 Best Roles So Far

Bollywood’s handsome hunk Kartik Aaryan will ring in his 30th birthday today on November 22. The actor made his Bollywood debut almost a decade back as a 21-year-old in Luv Ranjan’s directorial Pyaar Ka Punchnama. The youngster who started his acting career in 2011 has now come a long way. He has several interesting projects like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Shehzada, Freddy, Captain India among others lined up. As the actor turns a year older, let’s take a look at the birthday boy’s 5 hits.

Read: Reel Retake: Dhamaka Lacks the Sincerity of South Korean Thriller The Terror Live

Advertisement

>Pyaar Ka Punchnama

Kartik was one of the three leads of Luv Ranjan’s directorial debut Pyaar Ka Punchnama. While all the three male characters of the film received immense popularity, Kartik rose to fame with his straight face comedy and monologue. The film was a hit on box-office.

>Love Aaj Kal

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film Love Aaj Kal (2020) stars Kartik with Sara Ali Khan, Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in the lead roles. The story revolves around the clash between professional ambitions and personal feelings for a modern-day couple. The movie tackles the ever-changing dynamic of being in and finding love.

>Pati Patni Aur Woh

Kartik’s Pati Patni Aur Woh missed out on the 100 crore club by just a whisker. The film is a remake of the 1978 film with the same name. It also features Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the comedy movie shows Kartik juggling between his wife and a female client. The film has an overall collection of 86.89 crores.

>Akaash Vaani

2013 release film Akaash Vanni is not a masterpiece in cinematic terms, but the plot of the movie questions the Indian social structure of arranged marriage that people blindly maintain. The film is another directorial of Luv Ranjan that stars Kartik in lead role.

>Luka Chuppi

This rom-com revolves around the story of a couple who are living together as husband and wife. Kartik is paired along with Kriti Sanon in Laxman Utekar’s directorial. This is another film that missed out on a century by only 5 crores.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.