Happy Birthday Kavita Krishnamurti: From Hawa Hawai to Dola Re Dola, Top Songs of the Playback Singer

>Happy Birthday Kavita Krishnamurti: Playback singer Kavita Krishnamurti turns a year older today. Kavita has been ruling the film industry with her melodious voice for over three decades now. She learned Rabindra sangeet at a small age and later took professional training of classical music.

She has crooned over 25000 songs in 16 languages to date. In 1971, she recorded her first song for a Bengali film with nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar. Kavita has won several awards throughout her career. The singer has bagged 4 Filmfare Awards for Best Female Playback Singer, Lata Mangeshkar Award and India’s 4th highest civil honour ‘Padma Shri’ in 2005.

Her voice turns any song into a classic. The singer is known to have a versatile singing career. To give legend a melodious tribute, let’s have a look at her all-time hits.

Kay Sera Sera (Pukar)

The song featuring Madhuri Dixit and Prabu Deva forces you to tap your feet on its jhankar beats. Music is by the legend AR Rahman and lyrics penned by Majrooh Sultanpuri and Javed Akhtar.

Pyaar Hua Chupke Se (1942: A Love Story)

The song is dedicated to all the love birds there. Featuring Manisha Koriala and Anil Kapoor, the track is from 1942: A Love Story which was released in 1994.

Mera Piya Ghar Aaya (Yaraana)

The 90s hit is still a part of many weddings and brides dance their heart out on the song.

Aaj Main Upar (Khamoshi)

The melody is a go to song for your achievements. Kavita collaborated with Kumar Sonu for the 1996 film by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Dola Re Dola (Devdas)

The mesmerising chemistry of Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai makes our jaws drop. We haven’t seen a better female duo performance after this. But the song is nothing without Kavita Krishnamurthy’s voice.

Hawa Hawai (Mr. India)

When we recall Sridevi, it is impossible that this song doesn’t pop up in our minds. The song has also seen various remixes over the years.

These songs became legendary by the magical voice of Kavita Krishnamurthy. We wish her a beautiful 64th birthday.

