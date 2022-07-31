Happy Birthday Kiara Advani: Times the Actress Ignited Dating Rumours with Sidharth Malhotra

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KIARA ADVANI: Although Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have not made their relationship official, their fans believe that the duo is head over heels in love with each other. The rumours of the two dating each other first began when they started shooting for their first ever movie together, Shershaah. Ever since then, Kiara and Sidharth have become one of the most talked-about pairs in the showbiz world.

While they keep denying the rumours, their actions speak otherwise. From frequent visits to attending each other’s movie premieres, they’ve been spotted doing it all. Moreover, their secretive vacations have always left fans curious.

On the special occasion of Kiara Advani’s birthday, here is a compilation of their pictures together.

During the promotion of Shershaah, both Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani took to social media to share a series of stunning pictures donning ethnic ensembles.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra pose alongside each other to share Independence Day greetings with their followers. “‘Greater love hath no man than this, that he lays down his life for his people.’ Deep gratitude to our Indian army, navy and airforce. Your selflessness and valour protect our freedom. We salute you. Wishing you all a happy Independence Day", wrote Kiara.

On Kargil Diwas last year, Sidharth Malhotra shared that Shershaah is one of his most passionate projects of all time. Sharing a photo alongside Advani and the film’s team, Sidharth wrote, “My passion project, my most special film is finally going to be out there for you to see…And it felt really emotional to showcase the trailer to the Indian Army on this historic day…Today on Kargil Vijay Diwas, Team Shershaah salutes those brave hearts who sacrificed their lives for the nation. Jai Hind".

Around the release of Bhool Bhulaiya 2, rumours were rife that there was some trouble in Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s paradise. However, the former was spotted hugging Kiara during the screening of the film.

Sidharth and Kiara Advani were spotted arriving at the airport together in December last year. Reportedly, the two jetted off to spend some quality time in the Maldives.

Kiara Advani often pays Sidharth Malhotra a visit, this is one of the few times when she was caught in the action.

After the clip of Sidharth Malhotra hugging Kiara Advani at the screening of Bhool Bhulaiya 2 went viral on the internet, the duo was once again spotted arriving in Mumbai together, but this time from an undisclosed location.

In December 2020, Kiara and Sidharth were spotted leaving for a vacation together to celebrate New Year together.

