Happy Birthday Kiccha Sudeepa: Do You Know How Did the Actor Got the Name Kiccha?

Sudeep Sanjeev, who is better known as Kiccha Sudeepa, has pan India popularity. The actor who also dons the hat of a director, producer, among many other roles, turns 51 this year and fans have every reason to celebrate his huge legacy on his birthday. We take a trip down the life of the actor to throw light on some of the lesser known facts about him and take inspiration from his journey.

Do you know how did the actor got the name Kiccha?

It all started with the film Huchcha. Fans had associated his character Kiccha from the movie Huchcha so strongly with his identity that they started referring to him by his on-screen name. It has thus been an inalienable part of his identity since 2001.

Given his image as that of a successful star, it becomes difficult to imagine the time when the actor was struggling to make it big.

From ad film to TV serials, he has come a long way. He made his TV debut with Premada Kadambari in 1996 before switching to films in 1997 with his debut Thayavva. He is also a TV presenter and is famous for hosting the Kannada version of the famous TV show Bigg Boss. The actor has been presenting the show from its first season itself. He has established himself as a bankable star and is one of the highest paid actors in south Cinema. The actor has a philanthropist nature and runs an organisation called Kiccha Sudeepa Charitable Society which helps underprivileged school children scholarships and basic necessities like uniforms. The society also helped senior Kannada film artists with work during the trying times of Covid pandemic.

