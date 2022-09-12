Happy Birthday Kim Namjoon: J-Hope Shows Off His 'BFF' RM's Muscles, Suga Hyung Leaves a Sweet Note

Kim Namjoon, the multi-talented leader of the globally popular band BTS is celebrating his 28th birthday today, September 12. While ARMYs have filled social media with wishes for the rapper, his fellow band members are also not behind. BTS member Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope was one of the first to tweet from the band’s official handle and fans are impressed with his choice of photos for RM. Hobi shared a solo click of the BTS leader and added another photo where RM and Kim Taehyung are showing off their muscles. And needless to say, ARMYs lost their calm.

Taehyung wrote, “HB BFF" and accompanied it with the hashtags, #HappyBirthdayNamjoon, #NAMJOONDAY and #Namjoon_is_ARMYs_Love_Person_Pride."

Take a look:

="twitter-tweet">="nl" dir="ltr">🔥🔥 HB ❤️‍🔥❤️❤️‍🔥 BFF 🔥🔥="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HappyBirthdayNamjoon?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HappyBirthdayNamjoon> ="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NAMJOONDAY?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NAMJOONDAY> ="https://twitter.com/hashtag/%EB%82%A8%EC%A4%80%EC%9D%80_%EC%95%84%EB%AF%B8%EC%9D%98_%EC%82%AC%EB%9E%91_%EC%82%AC%EB%9E%8C_%EC%9E%90%EB%9E%91?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#남준은_아미의_사랑_사람_자랑> ="https://t.co/2mgi3xEP15">pic.twitter.com/2mgi3xEP15>>— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) ="https://twitter.com/BTS_twt/status/1569155411596705800?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 12, 2022>> src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">>

His post was followed by another photo where the two were seen flaunting their matching friendship tattoo. “Only the leader" he wrote. Hobi also took to Instagram to share a photo with Namjoon.

="twitter-tweet">="ko" dir="ltr">😍😍😍리더뿐이야😍😍😍="https://twitter.com/hashtag/%EB%82%A8%EC%A4%80%EC%95%84_%EC%9D%B4%EB%82%A0%EB%A7%8C%EA%B8%B0%EB%8B%A4%EB%A0%B8%EB%8B%A4_%EC%83%9D%EC%9D%BC%E3%85%8A%E3%85%8B?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#남준아_이날만기다렸다_생일ㅊㅋ> ="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RMHappyBday?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RMHappyBday> ="https://twitter.com/hashtag/%EB%82%A8%EC%A4%80%EC%B9%9C%EA%B5%AC%ED%98%B8%EB%B9%84?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#남준친구호비> ="https://t.co/O2WJWYcxi7">pic.twitter.com/O2WJWYcxi7>>— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) ="https://twitter.com/BTS_twt/status/1569159323552743424?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 12, 2022>> src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">>

Min Yoongi left a sweet note for the leader that read in English, “happy birthday namjoon youve worked hard let’s grow/gain the strength. #ItsSugaHyung #/HappyBirthdayNamjoon #/NAMJOONDAY"

="twitter-tweet">="ko" dir="ltr">생일 축하한다 남주나 고생이 많다 힘내자 우리 ="https://twitter.com/hashtag/%EC%8A%88%EA%B0%80%ED%98%95%EC%9D%B4%EC%95%BC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#슈가형이야> ="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HappyBirthdayNamjoon?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HappyBirthdayNamjoon> ="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NAMJOONDAY?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NAMJOONDAY>>— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) ="https://twitter.com/BTS_twt/status/1569159407690461186?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 12, 2022>> src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">>

RM was the first member to join BTS. In his early days in the underground rap community, he was known as Runch Randa. After joining the sensationally famous Korean boy band Bangtan Boys, he became RM shortening his earlier stage name Rap Monster.

Once the band was successful, RM released his first solo album, titled RM. His second mixtape, Mono was the highest-charting album by a Korean soloist on the Billboard 200 chart.

BTS consists of RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, V, and Jungkook.

