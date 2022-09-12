Happy Birthday Kim Namjoon: Playlist of RM's Collaborations With Artists Outside BTS

BTS’ RM aka Kim Namjoon has been receiving wishes and love from ARMYs on his 28th birthday. Fans have been sharing clips of the K-Pop sensation on social media and have also created special online events to celebrate the BTS leader’s special day. Namjoon, who is known for his fiery performance on stage, has no doubt become a youth icon. Being a skilled lyricist himself, it is no surprise that RM has given several hits with his teammates including Yet To Come, Dynamite and more.

RM is not only the BTS leader but has also collaborated with several international and Korean collaborations to give some big hits. There could not be another way to celebrate his big day! Let’s listen to some of his hit songs with artists outside Bangtan.

Advertisement

Sexy Nukim

Earlier this month, RM released his new single titled Sexy Nukim in collaboration with the award-winning Korean musical collective Balming Tiger. The music video of Sexy Nukim was released online on Thursday, September 1 and fans are loving it. Notably, the new track marks the first-ever collaboration of RM with Balming Tiger, who brought rapper Omega Sapien, songwriter Mudd the student, and rising producer-rapper BJ wnjn together for the latest release.

="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/E-S75YDYY7I" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>>

Change

A few years back, he was approached by American rapper Wale following his solo Illest. The two talented celebrities collaborated in 2017 for a track named Change that depicted the then scenarios in Korea and America. If you are a BTS fan, then you cannot miss this song. Check it out here.

Seoul Town Road

Advertisement

RM hit the headlines as he along with Lil Nas X featured in Seoul Town Road, the official remake of Old Town Road. RM’s accent in this song made it a super hit among fans.

Seoul

Advertisement

The track Seoul will remind you of your hometowns. For this soulful track, RM joined hands with British electropop duo Honne, who produced this song, while the former penned the lyrics for it. Later, in 2019, it was announced that Honne once again roped in RM for their remake of Crying Over You.

Gajah

It is yet another non-album single that featured RM in 2017. Gajah was released by hip-hop artist and rapper, Gaeko. RM wrote the intriguing lyrics and interestingly, the song peaked on the Korean charts at number 17.

Advertisement

Timeless

Well, this song is unforgettable! In 2018, Kim Nam-Joon along with Tiger JK collaborated on the song and formed the lyrics. During a show, Tiger JK expressed gratitude to RM for his efforts. He has stated that this was Drunken Tiger’s final album and the start of Tiger JK and he wanted to wrap things up in a cool way. “Thanks to BTS’s RM, I was able to achieve No. 1 in the United States and No. 3 worldwide."

Happy birthday, RM

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here