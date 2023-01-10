Happy Birthday KJ Yesudas: Watch Five Iconic Songs of the Legendary Musician

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KJ YESUDAS: KJ Yesudas is one of the most celebrated musicians in the country. The legend, who turns 83 today, has created magic with his music in many films to date. The Padma Vibhushan awardee began his journey in 1961 but got his breakthrough with the Malayalam film Bharya and after that, he never looked back. The musician has not only sung South Indian songs but has also given vocals to some magical Hindi melodies to the film industry.

As KJ Yesudas turns a year older today, let’s take a look at the beautiful Hindi songs he sang in his unforgettable career.

Advertisement

Surmayee Ankhiyon Mein

Sadma’s song is a lullaby that takes the listener on an emotional roller coaster. The song, which stars Kamal Hassan and Sridevi, follows the journey of a lonely man who tries to put his partner to sleep while remembering his lonely days. KJ Yesudas’ versatile voice and Ilaiyaraaja’s composition beautifully portray a range of emotions.

Kanne Kalaimane

Advertisement

The track Kanne Kalaimaane is from Balu Mahendra’s directorial film Moondram Pirai. The song was penned by Kannadasan, music composed by Ilayaraja, and sung by KJ Yesudas. The song’s video perfectly depicts the man singing this song for his loved one which transports them to beautiful destinations. The song’s beautiful melody and lyrics are sure to transport you as well.

Advertisement

Raja Raja Chozhan

Raja Raja Chozhan is a Tamil song released in 1987 and is from the movie Rettai Vaal Kuruvi. Composed by Ilaiyaraaja, the song is sure to soothe your heart and can be played when feeling low. The composition by Ilaiyaraaja and K. J. Yesudas’ versatile voice masterfully captures a range of emotions.

Aaj Se Pehle Aaj Se Jyada

Picturised on Amol Palekar and Zarina Wahab, the song from Chitchor is like a mix of emotions just as the video portrays. It showcases the innocence of newly blossoming love and snippets of the past. Ravindra Jain’s lyrics and K. J. Yesudas’ voice, what else can we ask for?

Ennum Ninne

The song Ennum Ninne from the film Aniyathipravu sung by K.J. Yesudas and Sujatha Mohan is chicken soup for the soul. The song soothes our hearts.

Read all the Latest Movies News here