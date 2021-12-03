Happy Birthday Konkona Sen Sharma: Most Talked-about Performances of the National Award Recipient

Konkona Sen Sharma is a renowned actress known for her Hindi and Bengali films. The actress has received several awards, including 2 National Film Awards and four Filmfare Awards. She appears in arthouse independent films and her achievement in this genre has gained her recognition in contemporary parallel cinema. Some of her mainstream Bollywood films have also bagged her International Awards. Here are some of Konkona’s most-talked-about Bollywood films.

Mr and Mrs Iyer

Mr and Mrs Iyer an English film that was released in 2002 first gained the audience’s attention towards Konkona. She portrayed the character of Meenakshi Iyer, a Tamil Iyer Brahmin. Rahul Bose was seen also seen in the lead character with Konkona. The film revolved around a bus journey amidst communal rites in India.

Advertisement

Page 3

Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, the film Page 3 included an ensemble cast of actors, Atul Kulkarni, Sandhya Mridul, Tara Sharma, Anju Mahendru, and Boman Irani. The film revolved around the other glamourous side of the entertainment industry, through the eyes of Madhavi Sharma played by Konkana, a young journalist.

Life in a…Metro

Life in a…Metro narrated the lives of nine people living in Mumbai and explores various topics like extramarital affairs, marriage, and love. Directed by Anurag Basu, the film starred Konkona, Sharman Joshi, Kangana Ranaut and Shilpa Shetty, amongst others. The actress played the role of a young girl eager to get married.

Advertisement

Wake Up Sid

One of Konkana’s best performances is seen in the film Wake Up Sid, in which she played the role of Aisha, an aspiring writer from Kolkata. She comes across a careless rich brat named Sid, portrayed by Ranbir Kapoor, who eventually teaches her about love, friendship and freedom.

Lipstick Under my Burkha

Lipstick Under my Burkha, a black-comedy film, features the secret lives of four women in search of freedom. Konkona won the Best Actress Award for this film at the New York Film Festival and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.