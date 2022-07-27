Happy Birthday Kriti Sanon: Watch Best Songs of the Actress That Will Make You Groove

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KRITI SANON: Kriti Sanon, who has established herself as one of the leading stars in Bollywood, has turned 32 this year. The actress is known for her impeccable craft and various roles in her movies. She made her debut with Telugu film 1: Nenokkadine but rose to fame with Heropanti alongside Tiger Shroff. After the success of her Bollywood debut, she didn’t look back and continued to climb the success stairs to stardom.

The audience loved her in various films like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, Raabta, Dilwale, Mimi and many more. On her birthday, let’s look at the playlist that Kriti has given us through her movies.

Param Sundari

The groovy song from the critically acclaimed film Mimi has been one of the dancing numbers of the year. Kriti gave easy steps to dance on as she aced the song. The song has been voiced by Shreya Ghoshal and arranged by ace music composer AR Rahman.

Sweety Tera Drama

The lyrics of the song from Bareilly Ki Barfi aptly speak for Kriti. The song that has been added to the wedding playlist features Ayushmann Khurana and Rajkummar with Kriti. Kriti looked mesmerizing in the song.

Ik Vaari Aa

The soulful track is close to the hearts of many people. The equation between Kriti and late Sushant Singh Rajput in the film Raabta has been loved by the audience. The melody has been sung by Arijit Singh, scored by Pritam and beautifully penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Raat Bhaar

Kriti looked absolutely stunning in the song as she shakes a leg with Tiger Shroff.

The music composition is by the famous duo Sajid Wajid and sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal.

Duniyaa

The romantic number from Luka Chuppi has made many fall in love with the pairing of Kriti and Kartik Aaryan. The single from the family comedy-drama is one of the love anthems of 2019. The Hindi remake of Khaab has been voiced by Akhil and Dhvani Bhanushali.

