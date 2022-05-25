Happy Birthday Kunal Kemmu: Top 5 Movies of the Lootcase Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KUNAL KEMMU: Actor Kunal Kemmu turns 39 today. Kunal began his acting career as a child actor and later made his Bollywood debut in Mahesh Bhatt’s 1993 film Sir. The actor has consistently delivered good performances in his films over the years. Some time ago, Kunal received appreciation for his role in Rajesh Krishnan’s comedy-drama Lootcase, which released in 2020. The actor was recently seen in a murder-thriller web series titled Abhay as SP Abhay Pratap Singh.

On his birthday, let us take a look at five of the best cinematic roles:

TRAFFIC SIGNAL

It is a National Award-winning film by Madhur Bhandarkar. Kunal Khemu plays Silsila, a man who oversees a group of beggars, prostitutes, eunuchs, and roadside merchants that live beside a traffic signal. The film depicts the inner lives of such people, as well as the criminal rulers that rule over them, and reveals the truth behind India’s multibillion-dollar begging industry. GOLMAAL 3

Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal franchise is one of Bollywood’s most popular comedy films. In this part, the film follows Pappu (Mithun Chakraborty), a middle-aged man who meets his love, Geeta, after many years in Goa and decides to marry her, resulting in a feud. Laxman played by Kunal is the brother of Lucky (Tushar Kapoor) and Madhav (Arshad Warsi). Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor played key roles in this film. GO GOA GONE

This Raj Nidimoru and Krishna. D.K film is one of Bollywood’s first zombie movies which contains an anti-drug message. Kunal plays Hardik, a man who, after losing his job, travels to Goa with his friends Luv and Bunny. They are eventually thrown into the thick of a zombie apocalypse. Saif Ali Khan, Kunal, and Vir Das feature in the film. BHAAG JOHNNY

This Vikram Bhatt film is a fantasy action thriller. Johnny Arora, played by Kunal, is caught in a blackmailing trap set up by his boss Ramona Bakshi, who threatens to expose his schemes unless he performs his job. Along with Kunal, Zoa Morani and Mandana Karimi appeared in this film. LOOTCASE

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, Lootcase was a sitcom packed with comedy, funny rides, giggles, and laughs, starring Kunal, Rashika Dugall, and Vijay Raaz. The film is based on a middle-class man named Nandan Kumar who finds a suitcase full of a huge sum of money on a deserted street one night and is then pursued by gangsters and cops.

