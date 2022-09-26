Archana Puran Singh Turns 60: Most Popular Movies and TV Shows of the ‘Laughter Queen’

Archana Puran Singh rings in her 60th birthday today. Known for adding the comic touch to movies, Archana is equally popular on TV screens as well. She has served as a judge in various comedy reality shows. Although Archana didn’t win many accolades in her Bollywood career as a lead, she surely knew how to steal the limelight while being a supporting actor.

We simply can’t forget the charming Ms Braganza, played by Archana in the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. We are already feeling nostalgic! Archana made her debut in Bollywood with Jalwa in 1987 with Aditya Pancholi. Currently, she is a permanent guest at The Kapil Sharma Show.

The actress has been a part of more than 100 movies and television shows. On her 60th birthday, let’s take a look at some of her remarkable performances which got her nominations as well as won prestigious awards.

Raja Hindustani

Directed by Dharmesh Darshan, the movie is about a taxi driver- Raja played by Aamir Khan, who falls in love with Aarti aka Karisma Kapoor. They get married against the wishes of Aarti’s parents and eventually face problems when her parents try to create disputes among them. While the film won Filmfare and Screen Awards, Archana Puran Singh - who played Aarti’s stepmother in the film - was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Filmfare Awards. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Karan Johar’s directorial debut, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was loved for numerous reasons. The love triangle, the lead actors, groovy music, cameos and whatnot. However, Archana Puran Singh’s Ms. Braganza stands apart. The actress was nominated for Best Comic Actor in the Filmfare Awards and she won the Screen Awards in the same category. Archana Talkies

Archana Talkie was a celebrity chat show in 2000 and premiered on Sony Entertainment Television. Hosted by Archana Puran Singh, the show focused on celebrities with stories to share. The actress brought spice and humour to the front, making it all worthwhile. Archana was even nominated for the Best Anchor at the Screen Awards for the same. Mohabbatein

Director-writer, Aditya Chopra’s Mohabbatein was all about love. Two stubborn men with two completely different sets of beliefs lock horns which have a great impact on the lives of 3 young couples. The movie stars Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Uday Chopra, and Jimmy Shergill among others. Archana Puran Singh, who played the role of Preeto, was nominated for Best Comic Actor at IIFA.



Aasman Se Tapki

Did you know Archana Puran Singh starred in TV show Aasman se Tapki? Interestingly, it was written by none other than her husband Parmeet Sethi. The TV show, which aired on channel Zee, got Archana the Best Actress in Comic Role at Indian Television Academy Awards.

