Happy Birthday, Leonardo DiCaprio: Do You Know Hollywood Actor has an Indian Connection?

Leonardo DiCaprio needs no introduction. The Academy Award winner is celebrating his 47th birthday today on November 11. While the American actor is popular worldwide, he also has an Indian connection which not many people know. His stepmother Peggy Ann Farar is an Amritdhari Sikh who sports all the 5 K’s. According to several media reports, Peggy embraced Sikhism long ago, but her complete devotion to the religion emerged in the early 2010s. Peggy was a part of DiCaprio’s growing years, and shares a good relationship with the actor.

Peggy is the second wife of DiCaprio’s father George DiCaprio, and the two married in 1995. George and his first wife Iremelin Indenbirken - the biological mother of DiCaprio - parted ways when he was just one-year-old. Professionally, George is also in the media business and his credits include writer, editor, distributor and publisher.

Peggy has made several appearances in her traditional attire at awards shows and other public events with her family. She had also attended the premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in 2019. Besides DiCaprio, the Quentin Tarantino movie also starred Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.

Talking of DiCaprio’s Indian connection, the actor has also worked with Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan. The two were seen together in the 2013 romantic drama The Great Gatsby. Though Amitabh played a very short role in the Buz Luhrrmann movie, it nonetheless provided an opportunity for fans to see DiCaprio and the Big B in the same frame.

Amitabh played the role of Meyer Wolfsheim - a gambler - in the movie. He is introduced in The Great Gatsby at a salon shop where DiCaprio’s character Jay Gatsby arranges a meeting between Meyer and Tobey Maguire’s character Nick Carraway.

The movie received mixed reviews from critics, but was a commercial success. It grossed more than $350 million at the global box office.

