Happy Birthday Lisa Haydon: 8 Pictures That Will Take You Inside Actress’ Sweet Family Moments

HAPPY BIRTHDAY LISA HAYDON: Model and actress Lisa Haydon has taken the glam world by storm with her unmatchable panache. For those unaware, Lisa was born in Chennai and spent most of her life in the United States. She made her Bollywood debut in Sonam Kapoor starrer Aisha and later appeared in movies like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, The Shaukeens, Queen and others.

Not only this, Lisa graced the ramps in some of the biggest fashion shows and carved a niche in the modelling world. In October 2016, Lisa got married to entrepreneur Dino Lalvani and the couple has three children together. On Lisa’s 36th birthday, let’s have a look at her adorable family pictures.

Lisa’s London vacation with family

Lisa’s trip with her husband and kids gave us family goals. The Queen actress enjoyed quality time with her family in London for six weeks.

Lisa with her baby girl

Lisa and her baby girl are the most adorable mother and daughter duo. The actress welcomed her baby girl with Dino in 2021.

Breathtaking picture of Lisa and her newborn

Lisa shared a breathtaking picture on her Instagram as she officially introduced her baby girl to the world. Her heartfelt caption stole our hearts.

Sunny vacation with her family!!

This picture is a blessing to our feed. Lisa shared this glimpse on Instagram to wish her husband on their wedding anniversary.

Her two lovely sons

Lisa melted our hearts by sharing this adorable picture of her son Leo and Zack on her Instagram page.

Smiles everywhere!

Lisa and Dino spent some quality time with their eldest son and treated fans with a sweet picture.

Underwater picture with her son

The fitness enthusiast has been inspiring many with her motherhood pictures. This underwater capture is surely a 10/10.

Lisa and her husband Dino

The photograph of Lisa and Dino won millions of hearts on the internet. The actress’ Instagram handle is full of mushy pictures.

