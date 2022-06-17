Happy Birthday Lisa Haydon: Pics Which Prove She Is a Super Cool Mom Who Likes To Keep It Real

Friday marks model and actress Lisa Haydon’s 36th birthday. From starring as happy-go-lucky Vijay Lakshmi in Queen to judging India’s Next Top Model, Lisa has proven time and again that she is a multi-talented artist. In her personal life, she and her husband Dino Lalvani are parents to three children: Zack, 5, Leo, 2 and Lara, who is less than a year old. A look at her Instagram posts and one can see that Lisa loves to juggle her role between a mother, and a professional. So let us take a look at some of Lisa’s endearing social media posts that show us the best of both worlds:

In the first picture, the cool mama is seen here holding her youngest daughter on one arm and holding a raw coconut in another. Wearing a white bikini set, Lisa shows how the model likes to embrace motherhood in style.

However, she also likes to keep it real as is evident from this Instagram post which was shared last year. The actress is dressed in casual wear as daughter Lara rests against her chest. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Lisa added to the caption, “Sunset walks with Roo."

After delivering her third child, Lisa had taken a break from social media. However, in her catch-up post, the actress shared a picture with Lara as she breastfed her. The click featured Lisa in a black wrap dress as she stood amidst the lush green Lantau Island. Sharing her experience of being a mother of three kids, Lisa wrote, “Two under two and three kids in four years has been truly humbling. I don’t mean humbling in the way I’ve heard people say after winning an Oscar lol But humbled in an, I feel incapable. I thought we’d be taking it one day at a time, but we’re down to taking it one feed at a time."

A picture-perfect Christmas post featuring Lisa, with Dino and her two sons, Zack and Leo reminds us how the family is knit together with such heartwarming moments.

Wishing Lisa a very happy birthday!

