Happy Birthday Lisa Ray: A Dive Into the Canadian Actress’ Instagram Gallery

Lisa Ray, the Canadian model and actress is all set to celebrate her 50th birthday on April 4. Lisa Ray has worked as an actress in the Bollywood film industry. She has also worked as a model with some of the big brands including Bombay Dyeing. She was detected with multiple myeloma, which is an incurable form of blood cancer in 2009. Ever since then, Ray has been an advocate of stem cell therapy.

She started her acting career with Nethaji, a Tamil film released in 1996. Since 2019, Ray has been appearing on Amazon Prime Video’s Four More Shots Please, in which she plays the role of an actress.

As Lisa Ray gears up to celebrate her 50th birthday, here is a look at her Instagram gallery:

Lisa Ray looks absolutely stunning in this yellow gold dress. With ribbons wrapped around her arms, she completed the look with her tresses left loose.

Ray shared a series of pictures with her friends. She can be seen wearing a white dress and looks gorgeous. The actress can be seen enjoying herself.

Lisa shares her Sunday routine with a face pack applied. She also shared the before and after pictures of her.

Lisa Rani Ray looks stunning in a white dress. Her no-makeup look is definitely raising the temperature. She accessorised the outfit with stud earrings and a golden blue necklace.

Ray shared heartwarming pictures of her daughters and her husband. Her caption is sure to leave you teary-eyed.

The actress shared adorable pictures with her daughters from Art Dubai, the international art fair and we are just in awe of them.

Lisa Ray looks gorgeous in this lavender colour shirt. With her hair left loose, she has aced the look with no makeup look.

