Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu: Actor’s Love-Filled Photos With His Family

Mahesh Babu, who is known for his acting prowess, is celebrating his 47th birthday today. The actor will be mark his birthday in Hyderabad, where his wife and former actress Namrata Shirodkar has planned a special birthday bash. Mahesh and Namrata are proud parents to two kids, son Gautam and daughter Sitara.

On Mahesh Babu’s 47th birthday, we are taking a look at his adorable and love-filled photos with his family members.

Starting the list with Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar. This mushy photo was shared by Namrata on her social media handle and it was captioned, “St. Moritz it is!! Nothing compares to you!"

Now, look at Mahesh Babu’s “Summer nights… city lights" post.

Mahesh Babu’s photo with his wife and kids is just adorable. It was captioned as “DE - Road trip it is!! Next, stop Italy!! Lunch with the crazies."

Namrata Shirodkar loves to click goofy photos of her husband Mahesh Babu. Mahesh had captioned the photos as “In the here and now! Making memories… one day at a time! My Tribe."

A proud father. Mahesh Babu had shared a photo from his son’s high school graduation day. It was captioned, “Celebrating GG’s high school graduation! Proud of you Gautam!! Here’s to many more!"

This night time pic with daughter Sitara is too cute to miss.

And, this is how Mahesh Babu and his family marked the New Year. “Trust the magic of new beginnings! Be happy, be kind, be grateful! Happy New Year 2022! Stay safe everyone. Love you all."

Mahesh Babu never misses a change to share moments featuring his father. And, this teacher’s day post is proof.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will next be seen in a film with Trivikram.

