Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu: Sarileru Neekevvaru to Pokiri, Hit Telugu Movies of the Superstar

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MAHESH BABU: South actor Mahesh Babu is one of the most bankable actors in Tamil and Telugu film industries. With a career spanning over 2 decades, the Telugu hero has played several unconventional roles on the big screens. On Tuesday, August 9, Mahesh Babu turned a year older. On the special occasion of his 47th birthday, here we have compiled a list of few of his hit Telugu films that are perfect for binge-watching.

Sarileru Neekevvaru

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, Sarileru Neekevvaru stars Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The Telugu actioner revolves around the life of an army major who is assigned a covert mission in Kurnool. In an interesting twist, the major finds himself troubled by a heinous scam and he sets out to find the truth. Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Released in May, Sarkaru Vaari Paata became one of the highly anticipated films of Mahesh Babu this year. Helmed by Parasuram, the film also features Keerthy Suresh and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie showcases how the government tasks a bank manager and financier to bring a politician to justice after the former is conned by the politician’s daughter. Bharat Ane Nenu

Starring Mahesh Babu and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, Bharat Ane Nenu is directed by Koratala Siva. The plot of the movie traces the life of Bharat, an Oxford university student, who is forced to take up his father’s position as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, after the latter’s untimely demise. After rising to power, Bharat learns that the reality of the state is far away from what he imagined as he cautiously takes every step amidst friends and enemies. Businessman

Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the cast of Businessman includes Mahesh Babu, Kajal Aggarwal, and Prakash Raj in the lead roles. The storyline highlights the life of the main protagonist Vijay Surya aka Surya Bhai, who moves to Mumbai to rule the city. Although he becomes a local gangster, his true intentions are to uncover the corrupted system. Pokiri

This action-packed movie revolves around the life of a police officer Krishna (played by Mahesh Babu). He disguises himself as a goon to join a mafia gang and it is his killer instincts that give him fame in the underworld. However, things take a sudden twist when he falls in love with an aerobics teacher Shruti (played by Ileana D’Cruz). The Telugu film is directed by Puri Jagannadh and also stars Prakash Raj, Nassar, and Sayaji Shinde in pivotal roles.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here