Happy Birthday Mahie Gill: Latest Movies and Web Series of Bollywood’s Modern Paro

Anurag Kashyap’s version of Devdas explored the theme of marriages and family ties in contemporary Punjab and Delhi. Dev.D received a lot of critical acclaim for its modern treatment of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s classic Bengali novel Devdas. Dev.D also marked the breakout performance of Mahie Gill as Paro. Soon, she embarked on an illustrious career in Bollywood doing films of different genres like Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, Paan Singh Tomar, and Buddha in a Traffic Jam.

As the diva turns 46 today, let us have a look at some of her latest films and web series.

Advertisement

1962: The War in the Hills

The Disney+Hotstar series was released on February 26, 2021. Taking ideation from the 1962 Indo-China war, this drama series narrates the story of the fight between Indian Army and People’s Liberation Army. Mahie Gill enacts the role of Mrs Shagun Singh, wife of Major Suraj Singh. This character was inspired by Param Veer Chakra awardee Major Shaitan Singh’s wife Mrs. Shagun Kanwar.

Doordarshan

Released in 2020, Doordarshan was a comedy drama film directed by Gagan Puri. It was released in cinemas on February 28, 2020 and then on Netflix on July 27, 2020. Mahie plays the character of Priya Bhateja aka Billoo.

Advertisement

Fixerr

It’s an action drama web series created by Sakett Saawhney. The series is available on Zee5. Shabir Ahluwalia plays the lead role of Inspector Jaiveer Maalik. Mahie Gill was seen in the supporting role of Kesar Maalik.

Advertisement

Posham Pa

This 2019 psychological thriller was directed by Suman Mukhopadhyay. Starring Mahie Gill, Sayani Gupta and Ragini Khanna, the film depicts the mass murder of children by serial killers. Based on a true story of a mother and her two daughters, the film received generally positive reviews.

Apharan- Sabka Katega

This Hindi thriller web series was released in 2018 on Alt Balaji platform. The plot of this action thriller revolves around Rudra Srivastava who is a senior inspector in Uttarakhand police. He is asked to kidnap a young girl by her mother (enacted by Mahie Gill).

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.