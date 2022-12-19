Happy Birthday Mahie Gill: Latest Movies and Web Series of the Dev D Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MAHIE GILL: Be it playing Paro in the acclaimed film Dev D, which was a modern take on the Bengali novella Devdas to portraying a frustrated wife in Saheb, Biwi, Aur Gangster, actress Mahie Gill has played several bold characters to carve a niche for herself in the entertainment world. Gill aims to excel when it comes to getting in the skin of her role. On Monday, December 19, the actress is celebrating her 47th birthday.

To mark the special occasion, let’s take a quick look at some of her latest movies and web shows that you can add to your watchlist.

1962: The War in the Hills

Set against the backdrop of the 1962 Sino-Indian war, 1962: The War in the Hills is a web series directed by Mahesh Majrekar. It stars Mahie Gill as Ms. Shagun Singh, and the series chronicles the fictional account of the real battle fought in the Rezang La and the Galwan Valley wherein about 125 soldiers of the Indian Army were set on the mission to fight a war against 3000 People’s Liberation Army soldiers.

Your Honor

Starring Mahie Gill and Gulshan Grover in the lead roles, Your Honor is a thriller web series. The plot of the show follows the life of a judge who goes to extreme lengths, and even undermines ethics in a bid to save his son who gets caught in a hit-and-run case.

Doordarshan

Mahie Gill plays Priya Bhateja aka Billoo in this comedy-drama flick helmed by Gagan Puri. Apart from her, Manu Rishi Chaddha plays a prominent role in the movie which is loosely adapted from the 2003 released German film Good Bye, Lenin! The story revolves around the life of a woman belonging to a dysfunctional family, who wakes up after a 30-year-long coma. The members of her family set aside their differences as they come together to help the woman in adapting to the changes in their life.

Durgamati

Mahie Gill plays the supporting character of CBI Chief Satakshi Ganguly in this horror thriller directed by G Ashok. Durgamati is the Hindi remake of the South Indian movie Bhaagamathie which chronicles the life of a government official who is trying to prove her innocence while posing as she is possessed by a ghost.

Jora: The Second Chapter

Featuring Mahie Gill, Jora: The Second Chapter is a thriller flick helmed by Amardeep Singh Gill that was released back in 2020. The plot of the film highlights the complex strings that connect Punjab’s policemen, political leaders, and local gangsters through the life of Jora, who aims to rise as a prominent figure in politics.

