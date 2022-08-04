Happy Birthday Malavika Mohanan: Yudhra to Maaran; Latest and Upcoming Movies Of the Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MALAVIKA MOHANAN: Malavika Mohanan made her acting debut in the acting industry with Pattam Pole and ever since then she has come a long way. Not only has she carved a niche for herself in the South film industry, but she has also made her debut in Bollywood alongside Ishaan Khatter. Today, the young actor is celebrating her 29th birthday.

On this special occasion, here we have compiled a list of a few of her latest and upcoming releases that must be on your movie list.

Yudhra

Helmed by Ravi Udyawar, Yudhra is Malavika Mohanan’s upcoming movie featuring Siddhanth Chaturvedi as the main protagonist. Bankrolled jointly under the banner of Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment, the forthcoming movie is touted to be a thrilling action flick filled with power-packed stunts and combat sequences. Maaran

Maaran is one of Malavika Mohanan’s latest Tamil action-thriller released in the month of March, this year. Directed by Karthick Naran, the movie also starred Dhanush and Smruthi Venkat in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of Mathimaaaran, a journalist who doesn’t leave any stone unturned to expose a fraud politician. However, this honesty becomes a major threat to the safety of his family. Master

Released in 2021, the hit Tamil actioner Master was helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Besides Malavika Mohanan, the film featured Vijay Sethupathi, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, and Arjun Das in significant roles. The plot chronicles the life of an alcoholic professor who takes the offer of teaching children at a juvenile home. In a drastic twist, the professor had to defeat a gangster who uses children to mask his crimes. Beyond the Clouds

Directed by Majid Majidi, Beyond the Clouds features Ishaan Khatter as Amir, a drug peddler in the city of Mumbai. Actress Malavika Mohanan plays the role of his sister Tara in the film. Beyond the Clouds captures the bitter-sweet chemistry between the two siblings as their bond is put to test when one of them lands in jail. Malavika Mohanan won the Acting sensation of the Year Award for this movie. Petta

Petta is yet another Tamil action drama that made Malavika Mohanan a household name in the South industry. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the story of the movie is about the life of Kaali (Played by Rajinikanth) a hostel warden. Things take a turn for worse when he faces dangerous gangsters that are linked to some of his dark secrets.

