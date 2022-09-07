Happy Birthday Mammootty: Top Movies of the Malayalam Megastar That Every Cinephile Will Love

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MAMMOOTTY: There aren’t many actors like Mammooty in the Indian film industry. Muhammad Kutty Panaparambil Ismail, better known by his stage name Mammootty and colloquially known as Mammokka by his fans, has appeared in over 400 films during his five-decade-long career as an actor. As one of the most prolific stars, he has proven his abilities time and again with compelling and hard-hitting roles. His unique charm and skills surpass those of many international faces.

Mammootty has appeared in films in six different languages: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, English, and Kannada. When Mammootty performs, he perfectly inhabits the role that has been given to him, and for at least a brief second, the audience tends to forget that they are merely witnessing a performance.

As Mammootty celebrates his 71st birthday today, here is a list of films of the actor for those of you who have been missing his brilliant performances on the big screen.

New Delhi (1987)

Mammootty played G Krishnamurthy in the film, which was loosely based on Irving Wallace’s The Almighty and directed by Joshiy. Krishnamurthy is a gifted journalist and cartoonist in Delhi who is falsely imprisoned and left with a broken leg after taking on two politicians Thaniyavarthanam (1987)

The film, written by A. K. Lohithadas and directed by Sibi Malayil, revolved around school teacher Balan Mash (Mammootty), who has a mentally ill uncle. This illness is thought to be inherited. After the uncle’s death, society begins to pass judgement and investigate Balan’s every move, eventually labeling him mentally ill. Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha (1989)

The historical epic, which is a retelling of legendary warrior Chandu Chekavar’s life, is regarded as a timeless classic of Malayalam film and earned Mammootty the prestigious National Award. The actor plays a fearless but misunderstood heroic figure with a turbulent life full of regret. Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar (2000)

In the Hindi-English biopic, Mammootty played the titular role and delivered a phenomenal performance as the renowned international social reformer who helped the oppressed. He won another National Award for Best Actor for his role in the film about the life of Dr Ambedkar. Rajamanikyam (2005)

The action-comedy, which was remade in several languages, quickly rose to the top of the box office in Malayalam. Mammootty, as Bellary Raja, demonstrated a wonderful comical side in the story of a wealthy man who returns to a village anonymously to reunite warring siblings. This was yet another film in which he conveyed an important message that resonated strongly with audiences.



Bheeshma Parvam (2022)

Amal Neerad’s Bheeshma Parvam draws heavily on the Mahabharata for inspiration. Mammootty portrays Michael, the youngest son of an influential gangster family who is compelled to take over the Anjooty clan. In the 1980s, Michael was a feared gangster who later became a maritime transporter in Fort Kochi. The plot of the film is loosely based on his life.

