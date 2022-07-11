Happy Birthday Manav Gohil: Top TV Shows and Movies of the Multi-talented Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MANAV GOHIL: Television actor Manav Gohil became a household name after featuring in the evergreen Hindi soap opera Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. Ever since then he has played several versatile roles on the small as well as the big screens. Today, on the special occasion of his birthday, here we have detailed what the actor is up to these days.

TV shows

In the last 5 years, Manav Gohil has featured in many TV shows. He played the lead role of Krishnadevaraya in the historic comedy-drama, Tenali Rama. In 2019, he was roped in as the main protagonist in the social drama Kesari Nandan. Manav Gohil essayed the role of Hanumant Singh in the daily soap opera. Just a year after, he became the lead character in Star Plus’ Shaadi Mubarak.

Movies

Super 30

Back in 2019, he played the supporting role of Purushottam in the Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, Super 30 is a biographical drama movie based on the story of the mathematics teacher and educator Anand Kumar. It highlights his exceptional educational program that helped 30 underprivileged students to clear the JEE advanced examination. Baaghi 3

A year later he shared the screen space with Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Ankita Lokhande, and Ritiesh Deshmukh in Baaghi 3. Manav Gohil played the role of Asif in the blockbuster action film. Tribhanga

His last film was the trilingual family drama, Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy, helmed by Renuka Shahane. Govil played the role of Raghav in the movie starring Kajol, Tanvi Azmi, and Mithila Palkar which revolves around the life of a dysfunctional family of three women and their unconventional life choices.

Current show - Kaamnaa

Currently, Manav Gohil is playing the role of the main antagonist in the TV show Kaamnaa. Bankrolled by Cockrow in collaboration with Shaika Entertainment, actor Abhishek Rawat plays the main protagonist. The plot essays the life of a cute couple Manav and Akanksha.

