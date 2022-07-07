Happy Birthday Manjot Singh: Latest and Upcoming Projects of the Fukrey Star

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MANJOT SINGH: Since his debut in the 2008 comedy movie Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! Manjot Singh has etched his image in the industry as a successful comic actor. Manjot even received Filmfare Critics Award for Best Debut Actor.

Despite him being honoured with a renowned award like Filmfare for his debut work, Manjot only grabbed everyone’s attention in 2013, with his hilarious character of Lali in Fukrey. Manjot’s acting garnered huge praise, and his character was one of the most loved ones in the film. Since then, there is no looking back for Manjot.

So far he has shared screen space with renowned actors like Shah Rukh Khan in Jab Harry Met Sejal, Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl, Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Malhotra in Student Of The Year, and others. As the actor is celebrating his 30th birthday today, let’s take a sneak peek at his latest and upcoming work.

Chutzpah

Manjot was last seen in the drama web series Chutzpah, which premiered on Sony LIV. The series revolves around the issue of privacy in the digital era. In Simranpreet Singh’s directorial, the actor played the character of Rishi. Apart from Manjot, the web drama also features Varun Sharma, Elnaaz Norouzi, Tanya Maniktala, Gautam Mehra, and Kshitij Chauhan in the prominent roles.

Fukrey 3

The actor has recently wrapped up the shooting of the third franchise of the Fukrey series. In the most talked-about film, Manjot will be seen in his much-loved character of Lali. Apart from Manjot, the film will feature Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. The comedy movie franchise is helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and is backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment.

Morjim

Soon fans will get to enjoy Manjot in a completely different avatar in the upcoming crime, mystery, and thriller movie. While we have never seen the actor in any of this genre, it would be amusing to witness the versatility in Manjot’s acting. Faizan Kareem’s directorial features Murli Sharma, Anisa Butt, Sharat Saxena, and Shekhar Shukla in the prominent role. The movie will release this year on August 21.

