Happy Birthday Manoj Bajpayee: 5 Most Iconic Roles with Shades Of Grey

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MANOJ BAJPAYEE: Today, on April 23, actor Manoj Bajpayee turns a year older. The man is known for his versatile and method acting. From little roles in films to exhibiting his talent by playing the protagonists, he has ruled many hearts. After a few minor appearances in movies, the actor rose to prominence as Bhiku Mhatre in Ram Gopal Varma’s 1998 crime drama Satya.

Since then, he has received numerous awards, including Filmfare, Dada Saheb Phalke, and National Awards. In addition, he received the Padma Shri for his services to the cinema.

On the actor’s birthday, let’s look back at some of his most iconic roles with shades of grey:

Satya

It will not be fair to discuss his shady role without mentioning Bhikhu Mhatre, which is at the top of any list that discusses Manoj Bajpayee’s work. The film had such an influence on people that after seeing him in the Gangster role, many began to address him by his character name in real life. Gangs of Wasseypur -1

Released in the year 2012, the crime action film directed by Anurag Kashyap focuses on the Dhanbad coal mafia and the underlying power struggles, politics, and fury amongst three mafia families. Sardar Khan, without a doubt, is one of the darkest characters Bajpayee has ever played. He appeared on the big screen as a lusty, immoral, and criminal character. Raajneeti

Manoj Bajpayee portrays Veerendra Pratap, a candidate for Chief Minister from the Rashtrawadi party, the son of Bhanu Pratap, and the major antagonist in Prakash Jha’s thriller drama depicting Indian politics. Bajpayee played an ambitious, power-hungry politician in this film, which also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and Ajay Devgn. This film is inspired by the epic Mahabharata, but it is a unique rendition taking place in the political world. Satyagraha

Bajpayee plays a corrupt, power-hungry politician who is willing to go to any length to achieve his objectives in this dark political thriller. Bajpayee has portrayed the character’s malice to perfection. The film mainly discusses the widespread corruption in the government. Aarakshan

Manoj Bajpayee portrayed Mithilesh Singh in the 2011 film about the challenges surrounding India’s reservation system. He plays the role of a henchman for a fraudulent state minister and is the key brain behind corrupt coaching institutions that charge exorbitant fees but ultimately teach zero.

