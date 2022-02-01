Happy Birthday Manoj Tiwari: From Singing, Acting to Politics, a Look At His Vibrant Career

>Happy Birthday Manoj Tiwari: Hailing from a remote village in Kaimur district of Bihar and being one of the six children of Chandradev Tiwari and Lalita Devi, Manoj Tiwari was the only one to experience an incredibly vibrant journey. He kick-started his career as a singer in the Bhojpuri film industry and soon rose to fame with numerous hits that got etched in the hearts of audiences. However, his talent was never restricted by language barriers as he even crooned several Hindi songs as well in the later phase of his career.

Manoj Tiwari made his debut as an actor with the 2004 Bhojpuri film Sasura Bada Paisawala where he played the role of Raja. The movie turned out to be a success. Later, Tiwari made his mark in the Bhojpuri industry and stood alongside other male stars like Ravi Kishan.

With his growing ambitions, Tiwari stepped into Bollywood as an actor with 2008 film Deshdrohi and then made his directorial debut with 2010 film Hello Darling. Following this, his career took off where he even sang songs for renowned movies like Gangs of Wasseypur and Shah Rukh Khan’s Fan. Tiwari even appeared in the season 4 of Hindi TV reality show Bigg Boss.

Manoj Tiwari who once also played cricket in Banaras Hindu University, had aimed big and tried to enter politics by contesting in the 15th Lok Sabha elections in 2009. He was fielded by the Samajwadi party from Gorakhpur seat but lost the elections to BJP’s Yogi Adityanath.

After an unsuccessful attempt, Tiwari switched parties in 2013 and joined BJP. However, this time the singer-actor-turned-politician contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from North East Delhi and made it through. He managed to defeat Aam Admi Party’s candidate Anand Kumar by 1,44,084 votes and was later even appointed president of BJP’s Delhi unit in 2016.

Later, in the 2017 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, Tiwari had taken the centre stage and steered the BJP towards an impressive win in the polls. Currently, Tiwari is ­serving his second term as a Member of the Lok Sabha after retaining his North East Delhi seat in the 2019 elections.

