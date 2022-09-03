Happy Birthday Mayuri Deshmukh: Little Known Facts About The Imlie Actress

Marathi actress Mayuri Deshmukh is celebrating her 30th birthday today. She has amassed a sizeable fan following with her commendable performances and alluring looks. She was lauded for her impressive acting as Malini Chaturvedi / Malini in serial Imlie. Mayuri is currently enjoying the success of this serial but there was a time when she couldn’t think of comeback in acting. She was shattered with the death of her husband Ashutosh Bhakre. He was 32.

It was extremely difficult for Mayuri to cope with the demise of Ashutosh. It was even more difficult for her to move on in personal life and shift focus to work. They had tied the nuptial knot on January 20, 2016. Last year, Mayuri had shared a heart-warming poem as well remembering Ashutosh.

Despite facing an emotional turmoil, Mayuri gathered up courage and performed her role Malini Chaturvedi with perfection. She has garnered tremendous applause for her acting. Serial Imlie narrated the story of a girl who is forced to marry a journalist against her wishes.

Besides this serial, Mayuri is gearing up for her upcoming film Lagna Kallol.

Lagna Kallol is directed by Mohammed S. Burmawala.

