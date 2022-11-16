Happy Birthday Meenakshi Seshadri: Top 5 Movies of the Actress with Amitabh Bachchan

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MEENAKSHI SESHADRI: Actress Meenakshi Sheshadri has been away from the limelight for almost two decades but that hasn’t affected her stardom at all. She is best known for her performances in Bollywood movies opposite several prominent stars such as Mithun Chakraborty and Amitabh Bachchan.

With her versatile acting skills, she became a household name in the 80s and 90s. A look back at her career graph, it becomes evident that she gained her fandom for her films opposite Amitabh Bachchan. The actress turns a year older today on November 16 and to mark her birthday, here’s a look at Meenakshi Sheshadri’s movies with Amitabh Bachchan.

Shahenshah

Shahenshah is an action-adventure film that was released in 1988. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan and Meenakshi Sheshadri in lead roles. The plot revolved around Vijay, a corrupt officer by day who transforms into a vigilante by night in order to rid the city of crime. Apart from the duo, the film also starred Rohini Hattangadi, Aruna Irani, Vijayendra Ghatge and Sudhir in crucial roles. Meenakshi Sheshadri was lauded by fans and viewers for her on-performance as the leading lady. Toofan

Toofan is a 1989 superhero film helmed by Ketan Desai. Actor Amitabh Bachchan played a dual role as the twin brother in the film. The first is the title character, Toofan, a superhero who fights with his crossbow, and the second is Shyam, a magician. Apart from Amitabh, the film also starred Meenakshi Sheshadri in the lead role. The movie was termed as average at the Box Office. Akayla

Akayla is an action-drama film directed by Ramesh Sippy and produced by the Mushir-Riaz team in 1991. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Meenakshi Sheshadri and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles. The plot revolves around CID Inspector Vijay Verma (Amitabh Bachchan), a lonely cop. He also has two close friends, Shekhar (Jackie Shroff) and Seema (Meenakshi Seshadri). Vijay sacrifices his feelings for Seema for the sake of his friend Shekhar, unaware that Seema is also interested in him. The movie was lauded for its storyline but did not seem to make a mark at the box office. Ganga Jamuna Saraswati

Released in 1988, Ganga Jamuna Saraswati is an action-drama film helmed by Manmohan Desai and bankrolled by S. Ramanathan. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan as Ganga, Meenakshi Sheshadri as Jamuna, and Jaya Prada as Saraswati. Apart from them, the movie also saw Mithun Chakraborty, Nirupa Roy, Amrish Puri, and Aruna Irani in crucial roles. Ghatak: Lethal

Released in 1996, Ghatak: Lethal is an action thriller film directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The film starred Sunny Deol and Meenakshi Seshadri in the lead roles. Amitabh Bachchan had a special appearance in the film. The plot revolves around Kashinath alias Kashi, who is unable to witness the injustice and cruelty inflicted on the locals by a thug named Katya in a small Indian town in India. He chooses to take a position on his own and fight for his and the people’s rights.

