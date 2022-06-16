Mithun Chakraborty is an all-rounder in all true sense. He is an actor, producer, entrepreneur, social worker, television presenter, and a former Rajya Sabha member. In his career of over four decades, Mithun Chakraborty has acted in more than 300 films. The actor was last seen in The Kashmir Files alongside Anupam Kher and is now set to grace the big screen with the family drama Projapoti. Before we get into the details of his upcoming release, let’s recall some of his latest performances.

Mithun Chakraborty’s last three films:

Advertisement

The Kashmir Files

Mithun Chakraborty was last seen in the thriller drama titled The Kashmir Files. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film narrates the story of the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus in the 1990s. The film also starred Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, and Pallavi Joshi among others. Having no Bollywood biggies, a serious subject, and little promotion, the film wasn’t expected to perform well. But strong word-of-mouth assisted The Kashmir Files, breaking records. 12 ‘O’Clock

The actor was seen in a horror film titled 12 ‘O’Clock, before his appearance in The Kashmir Files. Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, the story revolves around a young girl Gauri who is traumatised following nightmares and incidents of eerie sleepwalking. Mithun Da was seen along with Flora Saini, Manav Kaul, Krishna Gautam, and Makarand Deshpande. Despite Mithun Chakraborty and Manav Kaul’s efforts of pushing the narrative forward, 12 ‘O’Clock failed to hold the attention of the audience. The Tashkent Files

In 2019, Mithun Chakraborty collaborated with Agnihotri for The Tashkent files. The film was about the mysterious death of former Indian prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. The film received mixed reviews and earned a total of Rs. 17.21 crore, reported Bollywood Hungama.

Mithun Chakraborty’s Upcoming Film:

Projapoti

The veteran on-screen pair of Mithun Chakraborty and Mamata Shankar is all set to reunite in Avijit Sen’s upcoming project Projapoti. The film revolving around a heartwarming tale of a father and his son will most likely hit the floors by July 5, this year. It will be shot across Kolkata and Varanasi. The cast will also include Koneenica Banerjee and Ambarish Bhattacharya.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.