Happy Birthday Mohanlal: Latest and Upcoming Movies of the Malayalam Superstar

Mohanlal is one such actor who needs no introduction. He has proved his brilliance in acting time and again in the Malayalam film industry. His powerful and versatile acting has left the audience speechless a million times. The actor has also won four National Awards for his acting in his career. He is one of the most loved actors in the Malayalam cinema and his films tell us why. The actor has turned a year older today and still, he is as passionate about acting as he was four decades ago.

ALSO READ: Lesser-Known Facts About ‘The Complete Actor’ of Malayalam Movie Industry

Advertisement

To mark the special day of the actor, let’s take a look at his latest and upcoming films:

Bro Daddy

Prithiviraj Sukumaran’s film revolved around the life of a family man who went through a lot of difficulties in life in order to protect his family. The film stars Mohanlal and Prithviraj as a powerful duo. Lalu Alex has also played a vital role in the film. The film was released in January this year on OTT platform and received a good response from the audience. Aaraattu

The film directed by B. Unnikrishnan is an action thriller in which Mohanlal played the role of an influential goon. Alongside the veteran actor, the film also stars Shraddha Srinath, Ramachandra Raju, Siddique, Vijayaraghavan, Saikumar and Nedumudi Venu in various roles. The film came in February this year and received a tremendous response from the fans of Mohanlal. 12th Man

The film, which released yesterday, only marks the third film of the actor this year. The mystery thriller film directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Antony Perumbavoor, isn’t much appreciated by the film critics but the audience response is still awaited. Ram

Mohanlal’s upcoming action thriller, written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, is said to be one of his much-awaited films. The film is also one of the most expensive projects of Mohanlal and is expected to hit the theatres this July. Onnam Sir

After Pakal Nakshathrangal, the actor-director duo of Mohanlal and Rajiv Nath are again joining hands for their upcoming film. The film which is based on author Karoor’s popular short story Pothychoru will feature Mohanlal as a school teacher.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.