Happy Birthday Mona Singh: Latest Movies, TV Shows and Web Series of 'Jassi'

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MONA SINGH: Mona Singh or we should say Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. The actress has been ruling our hearts ever since with her acting chops and killer looks. Over the years, she has wowed us with her amazing performances in films including 3 Idiots. She is also known for her roles in daily soaps including Kya Huaa Tera Vaada, Kavach…Kaali Shaktiyon Se and Yeh Meri Family to name a few. On her 41st birthday today, here’s a look at some of her finest works:

Laal Singh Chaddha

Mona Singh portrayed the role of Aamir Khan’s mother in the film. It is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie Forrest Gump. It is about the extraordinary journey of a man named Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie is directed by Advait Chandan. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya are also part of the film. M.O.M Mission over Mars

This web series is based on the true events of 4 female ISA scientists who played a crucial role in making the Mars Orbiter Mission a success. The web series is created by Vinay Waikul and stars Sakshi Tanwar, Mona Singh, Nidhi Singh, and Palomi Ghosh in lead roles. Kehne ko Humsafar Hain

Directed by Anil Kumar, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain is the story of how a family that looks perfect from the outside is facing emotional turmoil after the husband’s extramarital affair comes to public knowledge. The series stars Mona Singh, Ronit Bose Roy, and Gurdeep Kohli in important roles. Yeh Meri Family

A comedy-drama series narrated from the point of view of a 12-year-old is about middle child Harshu who tries to balance school, home, friendship, and other challenges. It is created by Sameer Saxena and stars Mona Singh, Vishesh Bansal, and Akarsh Khurana among others. Mauka-E-Vardaat

Mona Singh as a host of the crime thriller show, Mauka- E-Vardaat was too good to miss.She was joined by Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, and Sapna Choudhary. The show portrayed real-life crime cases with a dramatised re-enactment of the plot. The show is currently streaming on Zee 5.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here