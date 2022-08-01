Happy Birthday Mrunal Thakur: From Sita Ramam To Gumraah, Here Are Her 5 Latest and Upcoming Movies

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MRUNAL THAKUR: Mrunal Thakur entered the entertainment business with Telly world and starred in the popular show Kumkum Bhagya. The actress got her recognition from the show. She then moved to the silver screen and appeared in a few Marathi films before getting her big break in Bollywood.

Mrunal made her debut in B-Town in 2018 with the critically acclaimed international film Love Sonia, alongside Rajkummar Rao. The actress caught the attention with her impeccable acting in Vikas Bahl’s Super 30 opposite Hrithik Roshan.

Advertisement

Mrunal is celebrating her 30th birthday today i.e August 1. As the actress ascends the success stairs on the big screen, here are 5 upcoming and latest films that you might want to add to the list.

Jersey

Jersey received a positive review from movie buffs and critics which was finally released after multiple delays due to the pandemic. Mrunal played the leading lady opposite Shahid Kapoor and was praised for her role. The cricket drama is a Hindi remake of the Allu Arjun starrer Telugu blockbuster film with the same title. Sita Ramam

Sita Ramam is a love story of a soldier set against the backdrop of war. Apart from Mrunal, the film also stars Dulquer Salmaan in the lead. It is slated for its theatrical release on August 5, this year. The audience is quite excited to watch Mrunal in the romantic film, as she makes her debut in Tollywood. Pipa

Pippa is gearing up for its release which is said to be released in December, this year. The movie revolves around Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron, who fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971 along with his siblings. Other than Mrunal, Ishaan Khattar is playing the lead role. Soni Razdan and Priyanshu Painyuli are also featured in key roles. Pooja Meri Jaan

The markers recently teased the audience with a small teaser of the film. The film has finished its shooting. Pooja Meri Rani will star in the pair of Huma Qureshi and Mrunal Thakur. The plot of the film is said to be a powerful drama. The film is directed by Navjot Gulati. Gumraah

Acrotrs Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal announced their upcoming crime thriller, Gumhraah. The shooting has begun revealed by the makers back in May. The film is a Hindi remake of the Tamil film Thadam, based on true events. In the flick, Aditiya is playing a double role and Mrunal will be donning the character of a cop.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here