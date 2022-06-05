Happy Birthday Mukesh Bhatt: Top 5 Movies of the Filmmaker That You Can't Miss

Mukesh Bhatt is one of the renowned filmmakers in Bollywood. He started his career with the identity of Mahesh Bhatt’s younger brother but with time, hemade a space for himself in the Hindi film industry. The filmmaker is known for his unique style of movies. His films are an amalgamation of power, sensuality, horror and mystery.

He made his debut with TV movie Daddy in 1989. After that, he collaborated with Gulshan Kumar to give us an all-time epic love story, Aashiqui in the same year. Aashiqui got him the spell of Midas, and his every other film became superhit in the coming years. As the filmmaker turns a year older today, let’s take a look at the best films of his career.

Aashiqui 2

The sequel of the popular 90s film, Aashiqui, created a buzz with its storyline, music, and amazing performance of Aditya Roy Kapoor and Shradha Kapoor. The romantic drama was produced by Mukesh Bhatt in collaboration with T-series, and was directed by Mohit Suri. The film was a huge success and received well by the audience and the critics. Raaz 3

Starring Bipasha Basu and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles, the film was jointly produced by Bhatt brothers, Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt. It was the third part of the popular Raaz franchise. The 3D horror film got great reviews and was a major hit. Humari Adhuri Kahani

The romantic drama featuring Vidya Balan, Emraan Hashmi and Rajkumar Rao was also directorial of Mohit Suri. Produced by Bhatt brothers under the Vishesh Films, the film received mixed reviews from critics. However, audience loved the different storyline. Jannat 2

The sequel of 2008 film, Jannat, did extremely well with the audience. The film, produced by Mukesh Bhatt, marked the debut of Esha Gupta and she even got nominated for the Best Female Debut in 2012 Filmfare awards. Murder

The 2004 film was an erotic thriller that casts Mallika Sherawat opposite Emraan Hashmi. Following the major fan base, the Mukesh Bhatt production got two more parts after the original film.

