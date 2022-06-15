Happy Birthday Nakkhul: Latest and Upcoming Movies of the Tamil Actor

South star Nakkhul Jaidev Betarrbet, who is commonly known as Nakkhul, is one of the new-age actors who have been impressing fans with their versatile talent. The actor, who predominantly works in the Tamil film industry, is not just an amazing actor but also a great singer. He started his career in the early aughts. However, he became a known face after being cast in Kadhalil Vizhunthen as the lead character in 2008. As the actor celebrates his birthday today, let’s take a look at his upcoming and latest films.

Vasco da Gama

After staying away from the big screens for the last two years, Nakkhul will be making a grand comeback with his next, Vasco da Gama. The film is said to be a comedy-drama directed by RG Krishnan. The film is currently under production and is expected to hit the screens next year. Eriyum Kannadi

The film which is under the light of controversies ever since the announcement is currently delayed due to many issues. The film was announced in 2018 and there is no update on the release of the film yet. The film casts Sunainaa as the female lead alongside Nakkhul. Sei

Nakkhul was last seen on screens in 2018 with the comedy-drama, Sei. The film was directed by Raj Babu and received mixed reviews from the critics and audience. The film starred Aanchal Munjal alongside Nakkhul and Prakash Raj and Nassar in other pivotal roles. Brahma.com

Apart from the comedy genre, Nakkhul has also tried his hands in action films. The actor’s 2017 Brahma.com was an action drama directed by PS Vijayakumar. Despite being a power-packed action film, it didn’t impress the audience as expected.

