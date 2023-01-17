Home » News » Movies » Happy Birthday Nakuul Mehta: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Actor's Cutest Family Moments With Wife Jankee Parekh, Son Sufi

HAPPY BIRTHDAY NAKUUL MEHTA: Nakuul Mehta has become a household name, he marked his debut in acting in 2012 with Rajshri Production’s Pyar Ka Dard Hai along with Disha Parmar on Star Plus.

January 17, 2023

HAPPY BIRTHDAY NAKUUL MEHTA: Nakuul Mehta has become a household name, thanks to his popular TV shows. He marked his debut in acting in 2012 with Rajshri Production’s Pyar Ka Dard Hai along with Disha Parmar on Star Plus. The show earned him praise, but it was his role as Shivaay Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaz that catapulted him to stardom.

Ever since then, he has been a part of numerous successful shows. He was last seen in the reboot version of the mega-hit show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 along with Disha Parmar. Apart from his stardom, in his personal life, he is a complete family man who loves to spend time with his son and wife.

Nakuul Mehta is quite active on social media and often uploads posts with his loved ones. As he turns a year older today, let’s take a look at his Instagram gallery with his family.

“Random strolls are our love language," Jankee Parekh shared a glimpse into her life with Nakuul Mehta.

In 2021, the couple were blessed with a baby boy, whom they named Sufi.

Nakuul Mehta and his wife introduced the little one to their friends on Christmas and seemed to have a gala time.

Nakuul Mehta is a doting father and can often be seen spending precious time with his son.

Nakuul Mehta and his wife love capturing fun moments together. This post is a testament to that fact. (Image: Instagram)

On the occasion of Diwali, Nakuul shared a priceless family video with his followers.

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh often serve major couple goals. (Image: Instagram)

This throwback photo was shared by Jankee to celebrate their two decades together. (Image: Instagram)

Nakuul Mehta posted a photo with the two important ‘gents’ in his life- his father, Captain Pratap Mehta and his son Sufi. (Image: Instagram)

On the occasion of his father-in-law’s birthday, doting son-in-law Nakuul Mehta shared this sweet family photo. (Image: Instagram)

