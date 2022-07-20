Happy Birthday Naseeruddin Shah: Top Five Award-winning Movies Of The Veteran Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY NASEERUDDIN SHAH: Naseeruddin Shah is one of the most acclaimed actors that the Bollywood industry has ever seen. He does justice to the art on camera but also mesmerises the audience watching him on stage. Shah has also donned the hat of a director and has steered some of the best theatre plays.

While only a section of cine-lovers could watch the actor’s expertise on stage, a wide audience became a fan owing to the multiple movies he acted in and also earned accolades for his work. As Shah celebrates his birthday today, here are five movies that showed the audience the best of the actor.

Sparsh - 1980

The movie starred Naseeruddin Shah, alongside the very talented Shabana Azmi. The film, directed by Sai Paranjpye, not only bagged the National Film Award in the Hindi feature category but also got Shah the National Award for Best Actor.

Aakrosh - 1980

The social drama shows Shah in the role of a lawyer who fights for Lahanya Bhiku, a character played by Om Puri. The film was directed by Govind Nihalani and is hailed for its impeccable plot. Shah won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor in 1981 for his performance in the film.

Masoom - 1983

The movie featured Shabana Azmi and Shah playing a husband and wife fostering a happy family with two daughters. The movie was an adaptation of a novel titled Man, Woman, and Child, authored by Erich Segal, and was a directorial debut for Shekhar Kapoor. Shah won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for the movie.

Sarfarosh - 1999

Directed by John Matthew Matthan, the movie starred Aamir Khan and Sonali Bendre in the lead role, alongside Naseeruddin Shah. The action drama portrayed Shah in a negative role, for which, the actor bagged an IIFA Award.

Iqbal - 2005

Shah played the role of a retired cricket coach directing a disabled boy named Iqbal who dreams of playing in the Indian cricket team. The movie, directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, was awarded the National Award for the Best Film On Social Issues and Shah won the award for the best supporting actor.

