Happy Birthday Navya Nair: A Look at The Actresses' Personal and Professional Life

Navya Nair is celebrating her 37th birthday today. Did you know that acting was never on the cards for Navya until she started taking part in school youth festivals? She rose to popularity after her photo appeared on the cover page of a leading weekly magazine. The Parayam actress was noticed by filmmaker Sibi Malayil, who gave her a break in his 2001 film Ishtam. Navya went on to work in several successful films after starring in Ishtam.

Navya’s second Malayalam film, Nandanam, was instrumental in catapulting her career to fame. Nandanam revolved around the life of a servant, Balamani (played by Navya), who is entrusted with the task of caring for other servants. Her performance in Nandanam was widely lauded by the audience. She also received a State Award in the Best Actress category for the film.

After successfully carving a niche for herself in the entertainment industry, Navya married Mumbai-based businessman Santhosh Menon in 2010. They have a son together, Sai Krishna.

Navya turned her attention to learning cooking after taking a sabbatical from acting. In an interview, Navya Nair described how her first few dishes were not up to the mark. However, she left no stone unturned in polishing her culinary skills and can cook well today.

After making a comeback in the Malayalam film industry, Navya Nair shifted her focus to dancing more than acting. The Kerala Cafe actress’s dance to Chinnanchiru Kiliye, written by Subramanya Bharathi, had become the talk of the town in 2018. Navya drew the public’s attention to the issue of child trafficking through her stupendous performance on Chinnanchiru Kiliye. The heartwarming visuals of a mother and a child accentuated the impact of the video. The video had left the audience floored back then, and it currently has more than 20 lakh views on YouTube.

Navya Nair was last seen in the hit film Oruthee, directed by V.K. Prakash.

