Happy Birthday Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Iconic Dialogues That Had Us Fall in Love With the Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY NAWAZUDDIN SIDDIQUI: It is a special day for Nawazuddin Siddiqui as he celebrates his birthday today. This actor, believe it or not, is a hidden gem in Bollywood. Despite facing numerous challenges, Nawazuddin successfully marked his place in the Hindi film industry with his commendable acting abilities.

This brilliant actor has left us awestruck many times with his unforgettable performances in movies like The Lunchbox, Gangs of Wasseypur, Kahaani, Badlapur, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and many more.

Many fans use his fantastic dialogues in everyday situations, be it funny or serious. To celebrate his birthday, we have compiled a list of some of his most memorable dialogues:

Gangs Of Wasseypur II

“Baap Ka, Dada Ka, Bhai Ka, Sabka Badla Lega Re, Tera Faizal"

It is one of the most memorable performances he has given. Nawazuddin’s persona in this film, combined with this lethal dialogue, gave the audience goosebumps. However, his character Faizal dies in the climax of the second part.

Sacred Games

“Kabhi Kabhi Lagta Hai Ki Apun Hi Bhagwan Hai"

In this iconic line from the Netflix web series Sacred Games, Nawazuddin’s swag was praiseworthy. Ganesh Gaitonde, his character, became the audience’s favourite.

Manjhi: The Mountain Man

“Jab Tak Todenge Nahi, Tab Tak Chhodenge Nahi"

Nawazuddin’s character Dashrath Manjhi delivered these lines and taught us a valuable life lesson about love and dedication.

Kick

“Sabse Bada Devil Hota Hai Stress, Kabhi Nahi Lena Chahiye"

Nawazuddin’s character Shiv Gajra and his quirky dialogues with Salman Khan, as well as his role as a villain will always be remembered by cine-lovers.

Badlapur

“Main Pheel Kar Sakta Hai Aapka Pain"

Liak Mohammed Tungrekar, played by Nawazuddin, is a small-time thief who is keen to live the life of his dream. This emotional dialogue by Nawaz is said to Varun after he loses everything in the film.

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz

“Aadmi Toh Karke Bhool Jaata Hai Par Uska Kiya Kahin Nahin Jaata…Ghoomkar Ek Din Uske Samne Zaroor Aata Hai"

Nawazuddin played Babu, a serial killer who talks about Karma in the most simplistic way possible in this specific sequence.

The Lunchbox

“Meri Ammi Kehti Hai Kabhi Kabhi Galat Train Bhi Sahi Jagah Pahuncha Deti Hai"

Nawazuddin’s character was memorable and one of the film’s highlights. When Nawaz invites Irrfan over for dinner, he says this dialogue in the film.

